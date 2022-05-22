Man City Will Approach Aston Villa Game Like A Cup Final –Guardiola

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola has urged his players to approach Sunday’s Premier League final day clash against Aston Villa like a Cup final.

Guardiola’s men are just a point ahead of Liverpool going into the weekend’s final matchday.

The Citizens need to win against Aston Villa to retain their Premier League crown.

However, if Man City indeed slip up and Liverpool win against Wolves, Jurgen Klopp’s men will become champions, although the possibility of that happening appears slim.

Guardiola, however, has urged his players to approach the game against Aston Villa like any other, adding that they should not focus on anything else.

At his pre-match press conference, the former Barcelona manager said (via Manchester Evening News): “It’s completely different; we cannot compare. We are in different positions. Both teams try to win.

“Sometimes you can’t control. I said to the players, “It is just a football game; don’t focus on anything else.”

He continued:…