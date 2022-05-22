‘Man United Fans Are Welcome To Our EPL Victory Parade’

Pep Guardiola says Manchester United fans will be “welcome” at Manchester City’s victory parade if their rivals win the title.

Guardiola was speaking before the final day of the season, as his side host Aston Villa at the Etihad stadium.

Victory against Steven Gerrard’s side will see City retain their Premier League crown.

And ahead of today’s league decider, Guardiola said United’s fans are welcome to join in the celebration.

He however stated that they will be allowed only if they put on a blue shirt.

“So United like City more than Liverpool?” Guardiola jokingly asked journalists on Saturday. “I didn’t know this…”

“They are welcome if they want to join in the streets,” he quipped – but on one condition: “they have to wear a blue shirt.”

