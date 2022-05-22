Mbappe Snubs Real Madrid Signs Three-Year Contract Extension At PSG

France forward Kylian Mbappe has extended his Paris Saint-Germain contract, after penning a new three-year contract extension with the Ligue 1 champions on Saturday.

PSG made the announcement in a statement released on their website.

Mbappe’s new deal put an end to speculations over a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The statement from PSG read:”Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Kylian Mbappé has signed a three-year contract extension with the Club.

“The France international striker has put pen to paper on a new deal with the Parisians until 30 June 2025.”

Speaking on the contract extension, Mbappé said: “I would like to announce that I have chosen to extend my contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and of course I am delighted. I am convinced that here I can continue to grow at a club that provides everything necessary to perform at the highest level. I am also delighted to continue to play in France, the country where I was born, where I have grown up…