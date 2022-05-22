NPFL: Rivers United Extend Lead, MFM Hold 3SC In South West Derby

Rivers United extended their lead at the top of Nigeria Professional Football League to seven points again after a hard-fought 1-0 win against Remo Stars in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Kazie Enyinnanya scored the decisive goal 14 minutes from time.

In the South West derby, bottom club MFM held Shooting Stars to a 1-1 draw at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

Chidera Ezeh put 3SC ahead two minutes before the break.

Micah Ojodomo equalised for the visitors on the stroke of 90 minutes.

Holders Akwa United pip Niger Tornadoes 1-0 in Uyo with Etim Matthew scoring the decisive goal from the penalty spot six minutes from time.

Kano Pillars boosted their survival hopes with a 3-1 win against Heartland in Abuja.

Katsina United also kept their survival aspiration alive with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Enyimba at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

Ahmed Taofeek scored the decisive goal five minutes after the break.

Auwalu Ali and Ifeanyi Eze scored for Pillars in the first half.

Nnamdi…