Nwakaeme Bags 15th Goal Of The Season As Trabzonspor Lose

Anthony Nwakaeme was on target for Turkish Super Lig champions Trabzonspor who however lost 3-1 away to Istanbul Basaksehir in Sunday’s league game, Completesports.com reports.

Nwakaeme has now scored 13 goals in the Turkish elite division and 15 in all competitions this season.

Istanbul Basaksehir raced to a 3-0 first half lead thanks to goals from Stefano Okaka (11th minute), Alexandru Epureanu (31st minute) and Serdar Gurler (42nd minute).

In the 59th minute, Trabzonspor pulled a goal back through Nwakaeme who has now scored in three consecutive games.

Also Read: West Ham Must Double Dennis’s Value To Sign Him — Phillips

Recall Trabzonspor have already being crowned champions of the Turkish league this campaign.

And in another Turkish Super Lig game, Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa was introduced in the 15th minute in Fatih Karagumruk’s home loss to Chidozie Awaziem’s Alanyaspor.

Awaziem saw action for 90 minutes in the game which was his 18th League appearance for…