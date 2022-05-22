Pogba Agrees Personal Terms With Juventus

Various reports in Italy suggest Juventus have agreed personal terms with Paul Pogba to bring the midfielder back from Manchester United as a free agent, reports Football Italia.

Pogba’s contract at United is due to expire on June 30 and over the last couple of days Juve informed Manchester United that they were in negotiations with the player.

According to Italian media outfits like La Gazzetta dello Sport, Sportitalia, Juventus have now agreed personal terms with Pogba via his lawyer, who has taken over talks following the death of agent Mino Raiola.

Also Read: Etebo, Dennis Out Of Chelsea Vs Watford Over Injuries

It is said to be a three-year contract worth €10m per season plus performance-related bonuses.

While there was also interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and even Manchester City, Pogba had his heart set on a return to the Italian giants.

Some of those were under coach Max Allegri, who has also returned to Turin after a two-year absence.

It is a…