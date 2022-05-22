Villarreal Condemned To Beat Barca At Camp Nou

Villarreal coach Unai Emery has revealed that his team is condemned to beat Barcelona at Camp Nou in today’s La Liga game.

The Yellow Submarine will close the season trying to qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The coach from Hondarribia has highlighted the difficulty of the clash against Barcelona and the importance of Villarreal needing to keep their nerve to qualify for the Conference League.

Emery said, “Going to Camp Nou is always difficult, but when you have the opportunity to fight for objectives you have to prepare to play a good game and get a good result. Playing against Barcelona is always very difficult, but we have to go out to win.

“It’s a European competition and we shouldn’t underestimate it. The final assessment will have to be made after Sunday, but the chance we have to get into European competition is to play in the Conference League and we have to go for it.

“The most important thing is to depend on ourselves. We have to do our job….