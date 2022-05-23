5 Reasons Why Real Madrid Won The Title

In La Liga 2021/2022 Real Madrid have regained the league title that Atlético took over in the previous campaign. Los Blancos became champions ahead of schedule. Even at an early stage of the season, the Blancos took the lead and did not give it to anyone until the victorious end. Let’s take a look at the top 5 factors that helped Real Madrid win their 35th Spanish league title.

Ancelotti’s Motivation

The return of Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid was quite unexpected. After leaving Bayern, the coach headed not the strongest clubs. It was still possible to catch on with Napoli, but hardly with Everton. Together with The Toffees, the Italian could only gain a foothold in the middle of the Premier League standings.

Ancelotti could not turn down an offer from Real Madrid, no matter how much he was loved at Everton. Firstly, this is an opportunity to return to the top of European football and fight for all the trophies. Secondly, Carlo had unfinished business in Spain as well. La…