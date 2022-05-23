Bassey Good Enough To Play In Premier League- Miller

Rangers legend Kenny Miller has backed Calvin Bassey to become an instant hit should he move to the Premier League, reports Completesports.com.

Bassey has earned plaudits from pundits and former players following a stellar campaign for the Gers.

The left-back proved his mettle in Rangers’ UEFA Europa League defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt where he was unarguably the Gers best player of the game.

The Nigerian international followed that up with another spirited display in Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side Scottish Cup final win against Hearts on Saturday.

Bassey has been linked with a move to clubs in England with Aston Villa, now managed by Steven Gerrard, the man, who brought him to Rangers said to be among the frontrunners for his signature.

“For me, Bassey is now a £20million player. That’s what clubs are going to have to pay for him,” Kenny Miller wrote in his column in the Daily Record.

“He can play in the English Premier League, there’s no doubt about that now….