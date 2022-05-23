Bassey On Aston Villa Radar

Super Eagles and Rangers defender, Calvin Bassey has been linked with a move to Premier League club,Aston Villa.

Aston Villa are planning to spend big in summer following their resurgence in the Premier League and another eventful transfer window is on the horizon for the club.

Club owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens have made their acquisition and ambitious intents known to manager Steven Gerrard .

Gerrard has already signed former Barcelona and Liverpool player, Phillipe Coutinho on a permanent deal following a successful loan spell.

According to the Telegraph, Bassey could be the next acquisition for Aston Villa.

Gerrard who coached Bassey at Rangers last season is said to admire the youngster due to his versatility,as he can play as a centre back or left back.

Bassey’ has earned huge praises for his performances in the Europa League final and Scottish Cup final and he has been on the wish list of several clubs .

He was also named in the Europa League Team of the…