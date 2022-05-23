‘Flying Eagles Still Have Lots Of Work To Do’ —Udeze

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze says the Flying Eagles still have a lot of work to do despite winning the 2022 WAFU Zone B tournament in Niger Republic.

The Flying Eagles beat Benin Republic 3-1 in the final to be crowned champions of the regional competition.

Both the Flying Eagles and Benin Republic will represent the Zone B at next year’s U-20 Africa Cup of National in Egypt.

But Udeze stated that a lot still need to be done as the team look forward to the qualifying tournament for the World Cup.

“The kudos I will give the Flying Eagles is that there was no much time to prepare for the WAFU B tournament,” Udeze said on Brila FM.

“The coaches only had three weeks to assemble the players and they still went there to perform and I give them kudos for that.

“But there is still lots of work to be done because the U-20 AFCON is around the corner and that’s the qualifiers for the World Cup. So like I said there is still a lot of work to be done, let’s just…