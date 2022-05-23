Hamburger SV vs Hertha Berlin – Preview And Prediction

Allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to view more of our Preview, and Prediction, Go here.

Match preview

Hamburger SV vs Hertha Berlin – On Monday evening, Hamburger SV and Hertha Berlin will meet at Volksparkstadion in the second leg of their Bundesliga relegation playoff match.

The hosts will enter the match with a slim lead after winning the first leg 1-0 on Thursday, with Ludovit Reis scoring just before the hour for the second-tier side.

Hamburg has not competed in Germany’s top division since the 2017-18 season when they were relegated in 17th place. They then finished fourth in three consecutive 2. Bundesliga seasons before finishing third this season, with 60 points from 34 games.

Due to their outstanding performance in the first leg in Berlin, the Red Shorts have given themselves a serious opportunity of returning to the Bundesliga, with Reis scoring the game’s only…