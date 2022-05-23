I Will Decide My Future After Vacation

Manchester City striker, Gabriel Jesus has reiterated that he would only decide his future after returning from his summer vacation.

The Brazilian international made this known in an interview with ESPN Brazil.

Recall that Jesus won his fourth Premier League title with Pep Guardiola’s side on Sunday, as the Citizens came from 2-0 down to seal a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa.

His agent had earlier said that the striker, Jesus, ‘likes’ Arsenal’s proposal and described a move to join the Gunners as a ‘serious possibility’.

He went on to say that six other clubs are also interested in signing the Brazil star.

And speaking after he helped the Blues to lift the trophy on Sunday, Jesus revealed he will make a final decision over his next club during his holiday this summer.

“About my future, it’s still uncertain,” Jesus told ESPN Brazil.

“I have already expressed my desire to the City people and to my agent. I have in my head very clear what I want.

“So, I have to…