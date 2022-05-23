Man City Pip Liverpool To Premier League Title, Arsenal Miss UCL

Manchester City secured a dramatic comeback win against Aston Villa to beat rivals Liverpool to this season’s Premier League title.

Heading into the final day of the season, Liverpool needed to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers and hope Man City fail to beat Aston Villa managed by former Reds skipper Steven Gerrard.

Recall it was a slip by Gerrard against Chelsea in 2014 that contributed to Man City pipping Liverpool to the title.

But at the end of the dramatic final day, with less than 20 minutes left, Gerrard could not right the wrong of eight years ago, as Villa could not hold on with Man City coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2 and retain the league title.

Liverpool also had to come from a goal down to beat Wolves 3-1 but it was not enough for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Man City, who have now won eight league titles, ended the season on 93 points after 38 games just one point ahead of Liverpool.

The Reds can still end the campaign on a high as they will face Real Madrid in the final of…