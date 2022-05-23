Neros Anambra FA Cup Kicks Off Tuesday; Big Prize Monies

The Neros Pharmaceuticals Anambra FA Cup will kick off on Tuesday, May 24 2022, with four matches to be played across the state.

Three stadia; Neros Stadium, Nanka; Chuba Ikpeazu Stadium, Onitsha and Tansi International College Pitch, Okpuno, will host the 2022 edition of the 16 year old championship with 16 male teams and two female sides. The championship is hosting the female part for the first time this year.

Also Read: ‘How Mourinho Was Responsible For Guardiola Leaving Barcelona’ —Pique

Peace FC, Awka will lock horns with Future Hope FC, Nkpor. Dosad FC Enugwu Ukwu will meet Ozala FC Nkpor. Global FC Onitsha will rekindle old rivalry fire against Fortune FC Onitsha. Aspire FC Adazi Ani will play against Uncle Ralph FC Mgbakwu.

Winners will go home with two million Naira while the second, third and fourth placed teams will go home with one million Naira, five hundred thousand Naira and one hundred thousand Naira respectively.

Neros Pharmaceuticals Anambra FA Cup prides…