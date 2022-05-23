Okoye Wants To Play At The Three World Cups With Super Eagles

Maduka Okoye hopes he will get the chance to play for Nigeria at the world cup in future, while lamenting Super Eagles failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Super Eagles lost out to eternal rivals Ghana in the playoff round of the qualifiers in March.

Okoye missed both legs of the qualifiers after contracting coronavirus.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on what could have been his first world cup appearance for the three-time appearance, Okoye believes he still has a chance of playing at the mundial in future.

“Unfortunately, the World Cup dream has burst for now,” Okoye told Transfermarkt.

“But if I calculate correctly, I can still qualify for at least three world championships with the team given my age. That’s why I don’t stress about it at all.

“It’s a shame, of course, because it’s a huge opportunity that you’re missing out on. But I don’t see that…