Pique:‘How Mourinho Was Responsible For Guardiola Leaving Barca‘

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique believes Jose Mourinho contributed to why Pep Guardiola left the Catalan in 2012.

Mourinho and Guardiola rivalry reached its biggest heights when the Portuguese was at Real Madrid and Guardiola was at Barcelona, but its origins come before that.

Inter Milan, who were led by Mourinho between 2008-10, took on reigning European champions Barcelona in the semi-finals of the 2009/10 Champions League.

Barca, who were reigning champions at the time, were favourites to win having claimed a win and a draw when the two sides met in the group stages during Pep and Jose’s first meetings as managers.

Inter won the first leg 3-1 at the San Siri and despite playing most part of the second leg with 10 men at the Nou Camp, the Italian went through 3-2 on aggregate.

Pique scored the only goal in the reverse fixture which unfortunately was not enough.

A fierce rivalry developed between the two managers…