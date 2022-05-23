‘Rangers Will Fight To The Finish In 2021/22 NPFL’ –Head Coach,Maikaba

Enugu Rangers Head Coach, Abdul Maikaba, says the Flying Antelopes will fight to the finish as the contest for positions in the 2021/22 NPFL gets to the concluding stage, Completesports.com reports.

Rangers survived a Dakkada scare, securing a marginal 1-0 win against the Uyo-based relegation-bound team in their match-day 29 game at the Awka City Stadium on Saturday. Christian Nnaji’s 65th minute goal salvaged it for the Maikaba’s team.

The Flying Antelopes, with the result, are currently third in the NPFL table, on 48 points from 29 matches – 10 points behind leaders Rivers United who will host Remo Stars today [Sunday], and six points behind second-placed Plateau United.

Also Read – NPFL: Plateau Lose At Abia Warriors; Rangers Overcome Resilient Dakkada In Awka

Speaking about Rangers’ hard-fought win against Dakkada in Awka, Maikada reiterates that it was a good game, though difficult.

“It was a good game, quite ok, though difficult looking at the…