Villarreal Make History After Win At Barcelona

Samuel Chukwueze and his Villarreal teammate made history, following their 2-0 win against Barcelona on Sunday in their final league game of the season.

Chukwueze was brought on with seven minutes left as Villarreal ended the campaign on a positive note.

Goals in each half from Pedraza (41st minute) and Moi Gomez (55th minute) earned Villarreal head coach Unai Emery a first ever win at Nou Camp.

The result saw the Yellow Submarines finish in seventh place on 59 points after 38 games played.

Which means they will feature in next season’s Europa Conference League.

And according to football facts and statistics outfit, OptaJose, Villarreal have become the first Spanish Football team ever to play in the competition.

Villarreal went all the way to the semi-finals of this season’s Champions League where they lost to Liverpool in both legs.

Chukwueze scored seven goals, made three assists in 37 appearances in…