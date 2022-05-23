West Ham Must Double Dennis’s Value To Sign Him — Phillips

The former Sunderland striker, Kevin Phillips has called on West Ham increase the value of Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Dennis in a bid to sign him.

Phillips suggested the Watford 24-year-old could double in value “all of a sudden” after landing in a “more creative, better side”.

According to the Daily Mirror (17 May), West Ham are plotting a £20million summer move for Dennis after his impressive maiden season in the Premier League.

“West Ham are in desperate need of a striker this summer,” Phillips said.

“They can’t rely on Michael Antonio all season again.

“A striker is a real priority, certainly.

“He could be one of those shrewd signings who can end up getting you 15-20 goals a season.

“He’s going to be playing in a more creative better side if he goes to West Ham.

“All of a sudden,he goes from a 20 million Pound player to a 40 million Pound player.

“I think it’s a gamble worth taking,he’s shown he can score a variety of goals at this…