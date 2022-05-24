Bosso Gives Conditions Before Inviting Foreign-Based Players To Flying Eagles





Flying Eagles head coach Ladan Bosso has explained the conditions foreign-based players must meet before breaking into his team.

The Flying Eagles were recently crowned WAFU Zone B champions after defeating Benin Republic 3-1 in the final last Friday in Niger Republic.

For qualifying for the final, the Flying Eagles and Benin Republic will represent the WAFU Zone B at next year’s U-20 AFCON in Egypt.

Also, the tournament in the North African country will see the four teams pick the ticket for the 2023 U-20 FIFA World Cup in Indonesia.

And speaking on the condition before players outside the shores of Nigeria must meet before breaking into the team, Bosso said on Brila FM:“No matter whether foreign or wherever you are coming from, if you are coming to add value to this team then you are welcome.

“The most important thing is that before you can come into this team, you must be able to beat the person playing in that position otherwise you have no place. The more we stay…





Source: Complete Sports