Eagles Stars Make WAFU Tourney Dream X1

Three Flying Eagles players have been included in the WAFU B U-20 Championship team of the tournament, reports Completesports.com.

Lanky goalkeeper Nathaniel Nwosu, midfielder Daniel Daga and forward Ibrahim Muhammad made the list.

Nwosu made a number vital saves in the Flying Eagles four games in the competition.

Daga, picked up two man of the match awards during the competition.

The talented midfielder was named man of the match in Flying Eagles’ 2-2 draw against Burkina Faso and semi-final victory against Cote d’l voire.

Muhammad also got his reward after netting twice during the competition.

Semi-finalist Cote d’l voire also have three players on the list, with Burkina Faso and Benin Republic having two players each. Hosts Niger have won one player.

The Flying Eagles won the competition after edging out the Squirrels Benin Republic 3-1 in the final at the Stade General Seyni…