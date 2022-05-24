Iwobi Thankful After ‘Most Mentally Challenging Season’ With Everton

Alex Iwobi has described the 2021/22 campaign as the “most mentally challenging of his career, reports Completesports.com.

The Toffees managed to escape the drop in a tough campaign which saw Rafa Benitez lost his job.

Iwobi barely featured under the Spaniard, with his inconsistent displays a source of worry.

The Nigerian international however became a key member of the squad under Frank Lampard.

The versatile winger was handed a starting shirt in the 3-1 home win against Leeds United in February and took the opportunity with both hands.

Iwobi became a regular afterwards and won over the fans, most of whom had criticised him for his inconsistent performances since his arrival from Arsenal in 2019.

Everton’s Premier League status was confirmed after a dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Crystal Palace in the penultimate game of the season.

An elated Iwobi took to the social media…