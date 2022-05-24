‘Liverpool Capable Of Winning Next Season’s EPL Title’

Liverpool fullback Andrew Robertson has tipped his team to win next season’s Premier League title.

The Scottish international stated this in a chat with TribalFootball after the Reds narrowly lost the EPL title to Man City on Sunday.

For the second time in three years, the Reds finished a point behind Pep Guardiola’s side in the battle for the championship to end hopes of an unprecedented quadruple.

“It was extremely close, missing out by a point again, being over 90 points, it’s incredible,” said the Liverpool defender. “But we’ll keep going, we will bounce back next season, we will try to go again.

“The last time it happened we reacted in a pretty good fashion and we have to do that again next season. We have to be ready to compete with them again and be better than them and try to get our hands on the Premier League because it’s a good trophy to win, and we got a feel for the way Anfield might be if we did win it and…