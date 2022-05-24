Mbappe:“I Still Dream Of Playing For Real Madrid’

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he is open to a future move to Real Madrid despite signing a three-year contract extension.

Mbappe ended months of transfer speculation on May 21 with by penning a new deal with the Ligue 1 champions.

Madrid have been tracking Mbappe for over a year with strong rumours hinting at a deal already being agreed to bring him to Madrid.

However, with his previous contract set to expire next month, Mbappe opted to agree a three-year renewal at the Parc des Princes, with Madrid left in shock.

Mbappe thanked Madrid fans for their support during the saga and claimed he is still open to the possibility of joining them in the coming years.

“Last week, when I made the decision to stay, I spoke with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, because I have a lot of respect for him and the club,”as per an interview with BBC Sport’s Guillem Balague.

“It was important to say personally ‘I am not going to Real Madrid’.

“Everything was good, and we have a…