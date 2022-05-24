‘NPFL Players Will Impress Against Mexico, Ecuador’ –Dosu

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has expressed confident in the ability of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) players to impress handlers of the Super Eagles in the forthcoming international friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador.

Recall that the Super Eagles will take on Mexico on May 28 at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas before going head-to-head with Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena on June 2nd.

The Super Eagles list is made up of 22 foreign-based players led by Holland-based attacker, Dessers, while Rivers United star, Ishaq, leads a team of eight players representing the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL.

It will be the first time the Super Eagles will regroup for a run of games after an unfortunate miss on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist stated that the NPFL will grab this rare opportunity to make a big statement of intent to the new Super Eagles coach.

“I want to say…