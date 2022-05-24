Omeruo, Simon Hit 100 Games Apiece For Leganes, Nantes

Super Eagles duo of Kenneth Omeruo and Moses Simon, have both celebrated playing a century of matches each for CD Leganes and Nantes respectively.

Leganes were the sixth club Omeruo joined on loan from Premier League side Chelsea for the 2018/19 season. However, after a satisfactory display, the club decided to sign him on a permanent deal at the end of the season-long loan.

He made his debut for the club in a defeat to Atletico Madrid in 2019, when Leganes were still in the topflight before they got relegated that same season.

With one game left to play in the Segunda division this season, Omeruo has made 18 appearances for the club, scoring one goal and one assist.

Also Read: Roma Vs Feyenoord: Dessers Raring For “Game Of My Life” In Europa Conference League Final

Reacting to his 100 matches for his club, Omeruo wrote on social media:

“Honoured to have played my 100th game for CD Leganes. I want to thank the club, the fans and my teammates for helping me through my four…