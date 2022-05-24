Painful To See Liverpool Lose EPL Title To Man City With Just One Point.

Manchester City forward, Ilkay Gundogan has revealed that he felt pity for Liverpool to have lost the Premier League title with just one point.

He noted that the Reds had an incredible season, which saw them win the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, made the Champions League final and fought for the EPL title till the last day.

Gundogan provided an incredible comeback on the final day of the season to secure the Premier League title for Pep Guardiola’s side.

From the first half until deep into the second half, City were 2-0 down and heading for second place. Gundogan came off the bench and pulled one back.

Rodri levelled for City before Gundogan again completed a six-minute comeback that won the title for the Pep Guardiola side.

Liverpool finished the league season on 92 points, just one behind City, and the Germany international praised and commiserate with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“I know it’s tough to say, but if Liverpool wouldn’t be there and play the way they play, very…