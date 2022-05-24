Sanusi Celebrates ‘Double’ With FC Porto

Super Eagles defender, Zaidu Sanusi, is in joyous mood after winning both the Primeira Liga and Taça de Portugal with FC Porto this past season, reports Completesports.com.

Sanusi played a crucial role in Porto clinching the league title in Portugal. Sanusi scored a last gasp goal against rivals Benfica earlier this month to help his club win their 30th title, with the effort being his third of the season.

The left-back also helped the club complete a double on Sunday when they defeated Tondela in the Portuguese Cup.

The Dragons silenced Tondela 3-1 at Estadio Nacional in Oeiras and again, the Nigerian was in the thick of the action, playing for a full 90 minutes.

Celebrating the feat in the just concluded season, Sanusi went to social media to express his delight.

