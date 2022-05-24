Solanke Eager For Premier League Action After Bournemouth Promotion

Bournemouth striker, Dominic Solanke is looking forward to playing in the Premier League again next season after having a great season in the just concluded Championship establishing himself as the main goalscorer as his club earned promotion.

Bournemouth finished second in the Championship with 88 points from 46 matches two points less than champions, Fulham .

Solanke was a key part of the Cherries’ promotion to the Premier League,as he was the second highest goalscorer in the Sky Bet Championship with 29 goals in 46 matches and earned himself a spot in the team of the season.

He scored 44 goals in 86 Championship games since the 2020/21 season, notching 18 assists in the same period.

Solanke’s form is a far cry from his previous performances for Bournemouth, scoring just twice for the Cherries in 39 games in his previous Premier League spell.

He has gained confidence from his recent performances and is eagerly…