Spalletti Napoli Coach Backs Osimhen To Score More Goals

Head coach of Napoli Luciano Spalletti has backed Victor Osimhen to score more goals for the club next season.

Osimhen voted Best Young Player of the 2021/22 Serie A season, beating Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, Leao of AC Milan and Sassuolo’s duo Gianluca Scamacca and Giacomo Raspadori to the prestigious award despite scoring fewer goals.

Despite being sidelined due to injury, Osimhen claimed the award and scored 14 goals with five assists in what was his second season with Napoli.

In a chat with TuttoNapoli, Spalletti admitted that Osimhen was highly missed while out with injury, but is in no doubt that he will score more goals.

“Yes, we discovered some things that unfortunately this year due to too many injuries, due to the need for him to work with the team on the details,” Spalleti said.

“For example, he went from hole to hole, but if you raise it to him, he has a level above normal.

“Having him…