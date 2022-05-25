Balogun To Hold Contract Talks With Rangers

Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers are set to hold talks with Leon Balogun this week, reports Completesports.com.

Balogun is set to run out-of-contract in the coming weeks and have been linked with a move away from the Ibrox.

According to the Daily Record, Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson will sit down with the Nigerian international defender this week to discuss his future.

Balogun has been key for Rangers since arriving at the Ibrox on a free transfer two seasons ago and manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will want to snap him up for next season also.

The 33-year-old won the Scottish Premiership title during his first season at the club

Injuries limited his appearance for the Gers in the 2021/22 campaign.

Balogun featured for 120 minutes in Rangers’ Scottish Cup final win against Hearts at the…