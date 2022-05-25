FG Orders Complete Testing Of Athletes Ahead Commonwealth Games

The Federal Government (FG) has directed all relevant authorities to ensure that the necessary tests are carried out on all the athletes before the take off of contingents to the Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham, UK in July 2022.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare gave the directive today at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja during a meeting held with the stakeholders of the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG)

According to him, Nigeria will not hesitate to drop any athlete who attempts to tarnish the image of the country again.

“We will prefer to come back from the games without medals rather than being embarrassed a second time, there must be no exceptions,” he insisted.

Dare who said that the countdown to the game has already started, with 60 days to the event, added that the Ministry is already working with the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) to ensure that contingents’ accommodation, camping, testing, ticketing and kits are…