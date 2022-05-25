FIBA Threatens Sanctions Against Nigeria

Following Nigeria’s decision to withdraw from International events for two years, the world Basketball Governing Body, FIBA has threatened punishment.

This was mentioned in a letter from Jaime Lamboy, FIBA’s Head of Legal, dated May 18, 2022, addressed to factional Nigeria Basketball Federation President Musa Ahmadu-Kida.

Following a lingering leadership rift in the NBBF, Sunday Dare, through the Permanent Secretary of the sports ministry, Ismaila Abubakar, announced last week that the President Muhammadu Buhari had given approval to withdraw Nigeria from all international basketball competitions for two years, with immediate effect.

The minister went on to say that the withdrawal would help the country revitalize basketball from the ground up and put an end to the basketball crisis.

FIBA, on the other hand, cautioned that Nigeria could face sanctions because of the withdrawal, citing Article 9.7 of FIBA’s General Statutes, which stipulates, “National member federations…