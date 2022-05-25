Galatasaray Interested In Super Eagles Forward Dennis

Turkish giants Galatasaray are back for Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Dennis, one season after he snubbed a move to Turkey for now relegated Watford.

This is according to Turkish media outfit Fotospor who reported that Galatasaray are satisfied with Dennis’ performance for Watford and are back on the hunt for him.

Dennis had been an interest of former Galatasaray coach, Fatih Terim but it never happened.

The former Club Brugge star netted 10 goals, provided six assists which was not enough to save the Hornets.

With Watford now destined for the Championship, it is believed Dennis may not go down with them.

Also, Premier League clubs like West Ham and Leeds have also shown interest in Dennis.

