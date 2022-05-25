I’ll Always Be Loyal To Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder, Luka Modric,says he will continue to be loyal to the La Liga champions even though he’s yet to sign a new contract with the club.

Modric, who is due to become a free agent this summer after a decade at Santiago Bernabeu, insisted he will stay at the club, ruling out any possibility of a Mbappe-style U-turn.

Speaking to COPE, Modric made no secret about his allegiance to Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

“I have not extended my contract with Real Madrid yet, but I won’t do like Mbappe,” Modric joked. “And I hope the club won’t do that to me!”

“We have a good relationship. I have said many times that I want to finish my career here.”

When asked whether Mbappe’s announcement to stay at PSG came as a shock, Modric responded: “No, because we didn’t know anything. We had no expectations.

“There was a lot of talk about this, for a year, but we didn’t know anything; if it was going to happen or not, and that is why we have to close that…