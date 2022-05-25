‘I’m A Player Who Likes Pressure’ —Dessers Speaks Ahead Feyenoord vs Roma UECL Final

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers says he is the kind of player who enjoys featuring in pressure games.

Dessers is expected to feature for Feyenoord in the final of the maiden Europa Conference League against AS Roma today (Wednesday).

This is Feyenoord’s first appearance in a major UEFA club competition since 2002.

Dessers played a key role in Feyenoord’s run to the final after contributing 10 goals in 11 games.

And looking forward to the final with Jose Mourinho’s side, the Belgian-born Nigerian in an interview with Het Nieuwsblad said:”I’ve been lucky enough to have played quite a few finals: Play-Offs and European football finals.

“I’ve also played important promotions (NAC Breda) but that’s a different kind of pressure. But as a footballer you have to be able to put that off on the pitch.

“I am a player who likes pressure and can handle it very well. Until now I have almost always scored in semi-finals and finals, that gives confidence for this match. I…