I’m Not Angry With Mbappe To Have Snubbed Real Madrid

Real Madrid captain, Karim Benzema, has revealed that he’s not angry with the decision of PSG star, Kylian Mbappe to have snubbed the La Liga champions.

Benzema, however, admitted he wanted his compatriot to join him in the Spanish capital.

Mbappe was widely expected to sign for the LaLiga champions as a free agent this summer.

But the 23-year-old opted to commit to PSG for another three years, sparking outrage among some figures in La Liga.

But Benzema told Canal+: “It was a long year for him, he had to decide.

“It’s his choice, I wish him the best although, as I said before, I would have liked him to play at Real Madrid.”

He continued to Movistar+: “I prefer not to talk. I’m not angry, I can just tell you that I’m focused on the Champions League final [against Liverpool on Saturday] which is more important than listening to anything else.

“Now is not the time to talk about these little things.”

Benzema’s Style of play

A creative, skillful, quick, agile,…