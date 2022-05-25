Kyrie Irving Opens Up About Cleveland Cavaliers Exit

In the latest sports news, Kyrie Irving admitted he could’ve done things differently when looking back at his exit from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Irving had some memorable moments in a Cleveland Cavaliers uniform. It was his three-pointer in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals that served as the knockout punch to cement arguably the greatest NBA upset, as they took out the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.

Just as the team was beginning to look formidable, the player requested a trade a season after that historic championship.

Irving decided that that situation was no longer for him, so he requested a trade, seeking some of the same power and influence LeBron James had in Cleveland but in a different place.

The 30-year-old, who was 25 at the time of the departure, told I Am Athlete he wished he could’ve done things differently.

“If I was in the same maturity line and…