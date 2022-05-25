Moffi On Nantes Radar

French Ligue 1 club, Nantes are weighing

up a move for Nigeria forward Terem Moffi this summer, reports Completesports.com.

Moffi, who is currently at another French side Lorient was one of the key performers for the club in the 2021/22 campaign.

Moffi scored eight goals and recorded four assists from 37 appearances in Ligue 1 for Lorient in the just concluded season.

According to Les-transferts.com, Nantes are searching for a replacement for French player,Randal Kolo Muani who is set to join Europa Cup Champions, Eintracht Frankfurt next season after spending seven years at the club.

Moffi would certainly strengthen Nantes’ attack alongside his compatriot Moses Simon.

The forward moved to England at the age of 17 concluding his studies at the Buckswood football academy where he met Chuka Iwobi, father of fellow Super Eagles player, Alex Iwobi.

Moffi began his career with Kauno Zalgiris in…