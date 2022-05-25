NPFL Players Must Grab Eagles Opportunity –Noble

Ahead of the international friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador, Super Eagles goalkeeper, John Noble has urged the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) players to utilise the opportunity being given to them by handlers of the senior national team.

Noble, who won’t be part of the games, stated this in an interview with Brila FM.

The Enyimba goalkeeper said that though he has not been given the chance to prove his worth in the Super Eagles, however, advised the invited NPFL players for the game against Mexico and Ecuador to grab their opportunity if selected to play.

Read Also: UK Government Approves Boehly’s £4.25bn Takeover Of Chelsea

Recall that the Super Eagles will take on Mexico on May 28 at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas before going head-to-head with Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena on June 2nd.

“If you look at the record, Home Based goalkeepers have always been doing wonders in the national team. That is why for me, I feel bad that I have not been given…