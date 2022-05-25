Okpekpe 10km Road Race To Air Live On SuperSport

Organisers of the Okpekpe international 10km road race say the eighth edition of the historic, World Athletics elite label event will be live on television across the globe come this Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Zack Amodu, the race director says its broadcast partner, Supersport, the number one cable TV in Africa will broadcast the race live on race day.

“SuperSport has been our broadcast partner since the start of the race in 2013 and will broadcast the race live on television this Saturday,” said Amodu.

Aside from fulfilling one of the key requirements of organising a World Athletics Elite Label road race, Amodu says the organisers are determined to ensure many people across the globe, especially those in the athletics family get to watch the race live because it has become a global event.

“SuperSport has started running the promo on Supersport Blitz as one of its exciting packages…