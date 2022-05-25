Roma Edge Feyenoord To Land First Ever European Title

Roma won their first major European trophy by beating Feyenoord 1-0 in the inaugural Europa Conference League final in Wednesday’s final in Tirana, Albania.

A first half goal by Nicolo Zaniolo was enough to land Roma their maiden European title.

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers featured for Feyenoord but could not rescue his side from defeat.



Roma manager Jose Mourinho has now collected five European titles and remains unbeaten in European Finals.

Also, Mourinho is the first-ever manager to win the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.



For emerging as champions, Roma have now qualified for next season’s Europa League.

Feyenoord, who last won the UEFA Cup in 2002, dominated the early possession but failed to create any meaningful chances.

And they were punished in the 32nd minute when Zaniolo chested down a cross from Roger Ibanez and slotted past Feyenoord keeper Justin Bijlow.

The Dutch side keeper denied Roma from doubling their lead as he saved…