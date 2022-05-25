Super Falcons Goalkeeper, Nnadozie Pips Morche, Alvarado To Win Top Award In France

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie has expressed delight to have been awarded with the Bruno Martini Award for Goalkeeping Revelation of the Season in French women’s football.

Nnadozie, who pipped the likes of Stade de Reims goalkeeper, Emily Alvarado and Issy GPS goalkeeper, Colette Morche for the prestigious award, took to Twitter to celebrate the award.

The award is voted for by other goalkeepers, professional football goalkeeper coaches, and members of the goalkeeper coaches’ association.

The goalkeeper was elated with her recognition in the award given by the AEGB and thanked the association and her club for the laurel.

“I want to use this opportunity to say a big thank you to the AEGB Football Association France, for this great award. A special thanks to Paris FV, you guys made it possible.”

It was Nnadozie’s second nomination and she has now won one of them. She was also selected as one of the best five goalkeepers in the French Women’s league by…