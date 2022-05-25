U.S. Consulate, OBN Academy Launch Basketball Under-served Youth

U.S. government sports diplomacy programs promote social inclusion and empower youth in underserved communities by providing them with team-building, leadership, and conflict-resolution skills.

The U.S. Consulate General Lagos in collaboration with the Organized Basketball Network (OBN) Academy launched a sports diplomacy program “Uplift African Youth Through Basketball” for 100 boys and girls aged 6-18 from underserved communities in Rivers State.

The basketball camp provided the participants an opportunity to learn from mentors, including alumni of U.S. government exchange programs, about the sport, gender-based violence, entrepreneurship, and inclusion of marginalized communities.

Speaking at the launch of the basketball camp in Port Harcourt, U.S. Consulate Deputy Public Affairs Officer Jennifer Foltz highlighted the U.S. government’s commitment to empowering youth in underserved communities with valuable life skills through participation in sports.

