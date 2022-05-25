Udogie Linked To Inter Milan As Likely Replacement For Perisic

Udinese loanee wing-back, Destiny Udogie has been linked with a summer transfer move to Serie A giants, Inter Milan.

Inter are the latest in a number of clubs, including Lazio and Juventus, vying for the 19 year old’s signature.

Udogie was impressive for Udinese in the Serie A in the just concluded season scoring five goals with four assists from 35 appearances.

Udogie is on loan at Udinese from Hellas Verona with an option to buy for the Little Zebras, and he is valued at 15 million Euros by the club.

According to La Repubblica, Udogie is seen as a replacement for Ivan Perisic if the Croatian doesn’t sign a contract extension at the club.

Inter acquired 27 year old Robin Gosens’ services in January as Perisic’s long term heir. If Perisic departs in the summer, the club will search for immediate alternatives.

Udogie’s profile as a younger player who could mature into the role could be key in…