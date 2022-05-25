Why Arsenal Failed To Topple Tottenham In EPL Top Four Race –Ikpeba

Former Super Eagles forward, Victor Ikpeba has revealed that Arsenal squandered their chance of finishing in the Champions League positions after losing three successive defeats in April and losing a six-pointer to Tottenham.

Arsenal will play in the Europa League next season, while Tottenham will play in the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta’s side finished in the fifth position behind fourth-placed Tottenham after 38 games.

Speaking on SuperSport’s Monday Night Football, Ikpeba said, “Arsenal had a chance to be in the top four, they didn’t take their chances.

“If Arsenal had not lost three in a row, they later lost two including to their rivals Tottenham Hotspur, it was in the hands of Arsenal.”

 

Recall that Arteta’s side needed to beat Frank Lampard’s men and hope Tottenham lost at already relegated Norwich, but Spurs’ 5-0 win at Carrow Road meant the Gunners missed out on a top four-spot for…



Source: Complete Sports

