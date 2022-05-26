2022 World Cup: Will Brazil Get Back To Number One?

It’s absolutely unthinkable to visualize a World Cup without Brazil.

Brazil is the only participant in every match since its start in 1930. And the most thriving country, having raised football’s most distinguished prize five times.

Brazil is the only participant in every match since its start in 1930. And the most thriving country, having raised football's most distinguished prize five times.

Yet, for 20 years they could not win the World Cup, and neither could any other South American team. Despite being famous for football, they will travel to Qatar probably more in expectancy than anticipation.

Since the time a talented 18-year-old Neymar broke into the spotlights back in 2010, Brazil has placed all its hopes entirely on him. He made four scores and thus helped the host nation get to the quarter-finals in 2014. Because of an injured back, he had to miss the next match Brazil played. In it, La Seleçao was defeated in the most humiliating way that had ever been seen in footballing history, losing 7-1 at home to Germany.

Four years later, Neymar’s…