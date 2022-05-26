Adeleye, Moffi, Bonke Get Late Call-ups For Super Eagles Friendlies

The trio of Terem Moffi, Innocent Bonke and Isreal-based goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye have been handed late invitations for the Super Eagles international friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador.

Adeleye will take the place of Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Maduka Okoye who is nursing an Injury.



Enyimba goalie Ojo Olorunleke and Akwa United’s Adewale Adeyinka are the two other goalkeepers in the squad.

Moffi and Bonke will replace Emmanuel Dennis and Sadiq Umar.

Dennis is injured and is not available for both games. He missed Watford’s last four Premier League games of the season as a result of the setback.

Sadiq pulled out of the friendlies due to club engagement.

The Super Eagles will take on Mexico at the AT &T Stadium, Arlington, Texas on Saturday.

The second friendly against Ecuador will hold four days later at…