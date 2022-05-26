Alvarez Argentine ‘Goal Machine’ Set To Join Man City

Julian Alvarez is set to join newly crowned Premier League Champions Manchester City from Argentina’s Primera Division side, River Plate.

According to Skysports.com the 22-year-old completed a £14 million transfer in January and was immediately loaned back to River Plate until the end of the season.

He has had a couple of eye catching performances this season including scoring a double hattrick (six goals) against Allianz Lima in an 8-1 win in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday .

The highly rated striker is expected to link with fellow new signing Erling Haaland and the rest of the Manchester City squad in the summer.

He was previously courted by Manchester United and Real Madrid, he even spent a month on trial at Real Madrid’s academy when he was 11.

He didn’t join the Spanish giants due to age restrictions on foreign signings at the time and the Manchester United board weren’t keen on recruitment of…